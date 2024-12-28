Applications are invited for recruitment of various consultant positions or career in SAIL in 2024.

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Consultants (Sports Coaches) on tenure basis for Bokaro and in its various mines located at Jharkhand [Kiriburu- Meghahatuburu Iron Ore Mines, Gua Ores Mine & Manoharpur Ore Mine] in 2024.

Name of post : Consultants (Sports Coaches)

No. of posts : 4

Discipline wise vacancies :

Basketball : 1

Football : 1

Archery : 2

Eligibility Criteria :

Diploma or higher degree in Sports Coaching from Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NSNIS). Medal winner/Participation in National Sports Events/ Games thereby representing Indian state. Medal winner/Participation in International Sports Events/ Games thereby representing India

Coaching experience should be preferably more than 15 years in respective sports discipline as well as depending upon specific certification/license as required in identified sports discipline.

Job Roles :

The Consultants (Sports Coaches) shall be engaged for Coaching/ Training the cadets of SAIL Sports Centres including SAIL Football Academy, Bokaro and Day Boarding Centers in the approved events of Basketball of BSL and Aklavya Archery Academy for mines. The Consultants (Sports Coaches) shall also be utilized for office / field works of Sports Department as & when required and their services shall be utilized in organizing any sports events by BSL. They shall perform work as entrusted to them for 6 hours a day for 6 days in a week. Further, if engagement is for less or more than 6 hours per day, the rates may be pro-rated accordingly. The monthly rate should not altogether exceed the maximum prescribed limit of the respective category.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview at 09:00 AM on 11.01.2025 in SAIL Football Academy, Sector 3, B.S.City

Registration: From 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM on the same day at the concerned venue.

How to apply :

Eligible & interested candidates may attend the walk in interview on the above date, time & venue along with following documents (original + also 1 set of self-attested photocopies):

a) Filled in application format (Annexure-I) with also one additional passport size recent colour photograph.

b) Pass certificate & mark sheets also for educational qualification.

c) Experience Certificate (as applicable) showing relevant post qualification experience from the employer (In case of retired employees, service certificate issued by the parent organization should also be given.)

d) Certificate pertaining to Sports accreditation/ achievement/ participation in National/ International sports events/ games representing Indian State/ Country.

e) Proof of date of birth (Matriculation certificate of recognized Board).

f) Photo Identity Proof (Voter ID/ PAN/ Aadhar Card/ Driving License/ Passport).

g) OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) candidates are also required to submit the requisite certificate in the prescribed format issued by the Competent Authority (SDO & equivalent and above) on/ after 01/04/2024 and valid at the time of Interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here