Applications are invited for recruitment of 12 vacant positions or career in SAIL in 2025.

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Proficiency Trainees (Paramedics) qualified in respective fields for its 336 bedded multi-specialty hospital at Burnpur in 2025.

Name of post : Proficiency Trainees (Paramedics)

No. of posts : 12

Specialization wise vacancies :

X-Ray Technician : 1

Pharmacist : 5

Pulmonary function test Technician : 1

Dental Hygienist : 1

Dental Assistant/Dental Operating Room Assistant : 1

Physiotherapist : 1

Audiometrist : 1

Critical Care Technician : 1

Essential Qualification :

X-Ray Technician : 10+2 or its equivalent and Diploma in Medical Radiology Technology from an Institute recognised by Govt. (Min. 2-year duration)

Pharmacist : 10+2 or its equivalent and Diploma in Pharmacy from an Institute recognised by Govt.

(Candidate must be registered with State Pharmacy Council /Pharmacy Council of India)

Pulmonary function test Technician : 10+2 or its equivalent and Diploma in Pulmonary Function

Test Technology from an Institute recognised by Govt. (Min. 2-year duration)

Dental Hygienist : 10+2 or its equivalent and Diploma in Dental Hygiene from any university /

institution recognized by Govt.

Dental Assistant/Dental Operating Room Assistant : 10+2 or its equivalent and Certified Dental Assistant course from an Institute recognised by Govt. with Registration in Paramedical

council / DORA registered in Dental council

Physiotherapist : 10+2 or its equivalent Diploma in Physiotherapy from an Institute recognised

by Govt. (Min. 2-year duration)

Audiometrist : 10+2 or its equivalent and Diploma in Audiology from an Institute recognised by

Govt. (Min. 2-year duration)

Critical Care Technician : 10+2 or its equivalent and Diploma in Critical Care Technology from an Institute recognised by Govt. (Min. 2- year duration) with minimum one year experience of working in Critical Care Unit with ventilator facility

Selection Procedure :

Selection of the candidates for engagement of Proficiency Trainees (Paramedics) will be done through walk-in interview at Confluence, SAIL-ISP, Opposite- Post Office, P.O.- Burnpur -713325

DT: Paschim Bardhaman, West Bengal. Reporting Time from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on 05/05/2025.

How to apply :

An advance copy of the application in the prescribed format may also be emailed to [email protected] latest by 03/05/2025 (Forenoon).

Eligible & interested candidates need to appear in the walk-in-interview on the date, time & venue as mentioned above, with all relevant documents(original + 1 set of self-attested photocopies of the same):

a. Filled in application format (Annexure-A) with 2 additional passport sized recent colour photographs.

b. Undertaking as per Annexure-B

c. Proof of Date of Birth (Class X / Matriculation certificate of recognized Board or Council)

d. Class X and XII Mark sheet and Pass Certificate

e. Degree / Diploma Mark Sheets and Passing Certificate of essential and desirable qualifications.

f. Experience Certificate showing relevant post qualification experience from the employer.

g. NOC from the present employer, if employed under PSUs/Autonomous Bodies/Govt. Department.

h. Photo Identity Proof (either Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Driving License, Passport, Voter ID).

i. Address proof (Voter ID, Driving License, Aadhaar Card or others)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here