Applications are invited for recruitment of 269 vacant positions or career in SBI in 2025.

State Bank of India (SBI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of FLC Counsellors and FLC Directors.

Name of post : FLC Counsellor (Contractual)

No. of posts : 263

Eligibility Criteria :

Retired Officers of the Bank/, e-ABs /other PSBs including RRBs in the Scale I and up to SMGS IV is considerable for engagement as Financial Literacy Counsellors for the above positions. In case the required number of retired staff of our Bank/e-ABs/other PSBs are not available, then retired clerical staff from our Bank/e-Abs only is also considerable for engagement. (Officers retired in Scale I & above of SBI / e-ABs / other PSBs/RRBs & Retired Clerical staff of SBI/e-Abs to Be considered only In case Required number of Officers are Not Available ). As the counsellors must counsel the public in all issues related with financial institutions, proficiency in local language (reading, writing, speaking and understanding) and working knowledge of computers is essential. The retired officer should possess a Smart Mobile Phone and knowledge of computer is essential.

Name of post : FLC Director (Contractual)

No. of posts : 6

Eligibility Criteria : Retired Officers of the SBI/ e-ABs /other PSBs/ RRBs (Officers retired in Scale III & IV of SBI / e-ABs / other PSBs / RRBs). FLC Directors must counsel the public in all issues related with financial institutions. Proficiency in local language (reading, writing, speaking and understanding) and working knowledge of computers is also essential. The retired officer should possess a Smart Mobile Phone and knowledge of computer is essential.

How to apply :

Candidates are requested to apply online altogether through the link given on Bank’s website https://bank.sbi/web/careers/current-openings or https://www.sbi.co.in/web//careers/current-openings

Last date for submission of applications is March 21, 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here