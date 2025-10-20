Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in SIDBI in 2025.

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Head and Principal Officer in 2025.

Name of post : Head – Mid Corporate Finance (H-MCF)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate in any discipline. Preference shall be given to candidates with CA/ICWA /MBA/PGDM from reputed institutes.

Experience : Minimum 25 years in large public sector (with asset size of at least Rs. 15 lakh crore) and at least 5 years in senior leadership roles, preferably in MSME/corporate credit, refinance etc.

Remuneration : Based on candidate’s qualification, experience and overall suitability for the post, maximum Cost to Company (CTC) / remuneration payable will be around Rs. 65 lakh per annum.

Name of post : Principal Officer-Working Capital (PO-WC)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate in any discipline. Preference will be given to candidates with professional qualifications such as CA/ICWA/MBA (Finance)/CFA or equivalent.

Experience : Minimum 20 years of experience in large public sector (with asset size of at least Rs. 15 lakh crore) with at least 7 years in credit/working capital finance.

Remuneration : Based on candidate’s qualification, experience and overall suitability for the post, maximum Cost to Company (CTC) / remuneration payable will be around Rs. 45 lakh per annum.

Age Limit : The candidate should not be more than 62 years old as on October 31, 2025.

How to apply :

Candidates may send duly filled in application (in English or Hindi), as per the format available on the Bank’s website with a recent passport size photograph pasted thereon and Curriculum Vitae, bearing full signature of the candidate across the same with date, only through email at [email protected] on or before November 05, 2025.

While forwarding the respective applications, the subject line shall clearly indicate the following details only, viz. “Application for the post of <<Post Code>>, <<Name of Post>> <<Candidate Name>>.”

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here