Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in Sikkim Manipal University in 2025.

Sikkim Manipal University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Clerk in 2025.

Name of post : Clerk

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in any field Freshers can also apply

Key Responsibilities:

Processing examination applications Preparing and dispatching hall tickets Coordinating with evaluators Managing result compilation and revaluation applications Handling verification/degree requests, and responding to student queries

How to apply :

Interested candidates may email their CV at [email protected] by October 31,2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here