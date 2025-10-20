Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in Sikkim University in 2025.

Sikkim University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Officer on Special Duty (on contract) in 2025.

Name of post : Officer on Special Duty (on contract)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Minimum qualification:

i. Post-Graduate in any discipline with 55% marks.

ii. Should have retired from the rank of Registrar/Finance Officer of Level: 14 or equivalent

on regular basis.

iii. Should be well-versed with the following: All GoI rules and regulations related to Finance and

Accounts, Audit, GFRs 2017, Recruitment Rules, Administrative & Establishment/ Purchase & Stores Management, Secretariat Matters, RTI, Court Cases, Grievance Redressal, Contract Executions etc.

Desirable qualification:

i. Degree in Law from a recognized university.

ii. Should have knowledge of computer applications and should be able to work independently.

Age limit : Not more than 64 years as on the closing date of application.

Remuneration : As per rules for Appointment of retired central government employees.

How to apply:

Interested candidates may apply in following ways: –

a. Send detailed resume in the prescribed format through email & supporting documents to email: [email protected] by November 07, 2025.

OR

b. Submit hard copy of resume and duly filled form & supporting documents to the Registrar, Sikkim University, 6th mile, Samdur, P. O. : Tadong-737102, Gangtok, Sikkim by November 07, 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here