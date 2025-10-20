Sikkim Jobs 2025 Sikkim Manipal University Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various non-teaching positions or jobs in Sikkim Manipal University in 2025.
Sikkim Manipal University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Purchase Assistant and Assistant Manager (Purchase) in 2025.
Name of post : Purchase Assistant
No. of posts : 1
Qualification :
Bachelor’s degree in any field, preferably in business administration, supply chain or a related field
Experience :
2-3 years of experience in the field of Purchase, Supply Chain and Stores related field
Job Responsibilities:
1. Vendor Management-Assisting with identifying, evaluating and selecting vendors, negotiating
contracts, and maintaining strong vendor relationships.
2. Procurement Support-Helping with the entire purchasing process, including requisitions,
purchase orders and order tracking.
3. Inventory Management-Assisting in maintaining optimal inventory levels, monitoring stocks,
and ensuring timely delivery of materials.
4. Cost Management-Analyzing Purchase requests.
5. Data Management-Maintaining accurate records of purchases, contracts and vendor
information
6. Reporting Analysis-Assisting in preparing reports on purchasing activities, trends and
performance.
7. Compliance-Ensuring all purchasing activities adhere to university policies, procedures, and
relevant regulations.
8. Process Improvement-Contributing to the development and implementation of more efficient
purchasing processes and systems
Name of post : Assistant Manager- Purchase
No. of posts : 1
Qualification :
Bachelor’s degree in any field, preferably in business administration, supply chain or a related field
Experience :
5-6 years of experience in the field of Purchase, Supply Chain and Stores related field
Job Responsibilities:
1. Vendor Management-Assisting with identifying, evaluating and selecting vendors, negotiating
contracts, and maintaining strong vendor relationships.
2. Procurement Support-Helping with the entire purchasing process, including requisitions,
purchase orders and order tracking.
3. Inventory Management-Assisting in maintaining optimal inventory levels, monitoring stocks,
and ensuring timely delivery of materials.
4. Cost Management-Analyzing Purchase requests.
5. Data Management-Maintaining accurate records of purchases, contracts and vendor
information
6. Reporting Analysis-Assisting in preparing reports on purchasing activities, trends and
performance.
How to apply :
Interested candidates may email their CV at [email protected] by October 27,2025
