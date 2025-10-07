Sikkim Jobs College of Agricultural Engineering Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various academic positions or jobs in College of Agricultural Engineering & Post Harvest Technology Sikkim in 2025.

College of Agricultural Engineering & Post Harvest Technology Sikkim is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Senior Research Fellow (SRF) under ICAR sponsored Research Project CRP on Precision Farming and Micro Irrigation System in 2025. The engagement will be purely on temporary and contractual basis and co-terminus or earlier based on the satisfactory performance of the selected candidate.

Name of post : Senior Research Fellow (SRF)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential:

Master Degree (M.Tech./M.E./ M.Sc.) in Electronics/Electrical Engineering/ ECE/ EEE/Digital Systems and Computer Electronics/Electronics & Computer science/ Instrumentation / Physics or related discipline with 4years/5years of Bachelor’s Degree.

OR

PHD/Master degree (M. Tech/ M. Sc.) in Soil & Water Conservation Engineering/ SWE/ WRM/ Irrigation & Drainage Engineering/IWM/FMPE/Horticulture/Agronomy or equivalent with 4 years/5 years of Bachelor’s Degree.

Desirable:

Experience in Sensor based & IoT embedded systems/microcontrollers in agriculture/water management etc.

Emoluments : Rs. 37000/- + HRA as applicable

Age Limit : The maximum age limit for SRF post is 35 years for male and 40 years for women candidate.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 13th October, 2025 from 11.00 am.

The venue is at Dean’s Office, College of Agricultural Engineering and Post Harvest Technology, (Central Agricultural University), Ranipool, Gangtok, Sikkim-737135

How to apply :

The candidate should bring a copy of detailed CV, Photograph, NOC (if employed) and original documents for verification of qualifications and age on the day of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here