Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in SNBNCBS Kolkata in 2025.

Satyendra Nath Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences (SNBNCBS) Kolkata is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Assistant Professor and also Associate Professor having overlapping research interests in (1) Theory of Data Science & its applications in Material Science, Astrophysics, Biological Sciences & Geological Sciences, (2) Computational Soft Matter, (3) Quantum Information and (4) Ultrafast Spectroscopy in solid states in 2025.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

Pay : Level-12

Minimum Qualification (for all faculty positions):

Ph. D in Science or Applied Sciences/Engineering with sufficient high quality publications in designated areas with first class or also equivalent (in terms of grades, etc.) at the preceding degree in the appropriate branch, with a very good academic record throughout.

Experience: 8 years of experience after Master’s Degree (including the PhD experience) in Research and Development in Industry or also Academic Institution or Science and Technology organization.

Job Responsibilities: The incumbent has to carry out independent innovative and focused research in a new/emerging area, set-up an independent research group with an initial startup fund, obtain extra mural funding and take part in academic and teaching programmes of the Centre. The incumbent has to guide Ph.D students. The person is to publish high quality research papers in good quality and peer-reviewed journals

Name of post : Associate Professor

Pay : Level-13

Minimum Qualification (for all faculty positions):

Ph. D in Science or Applied Sciences/Engineering with sufficient high quality publications in designated areas with first class or equivalent (in terms of grades, etc.) at the preceding degree in the appropriate branch, with a very good academic record throughout.

Experience: 10 years of experience altogether after Master’s Degree (including the PhD experience) in Research and Development in Industry or Academic Institution or Science and Technology organization

Job Responsibilities: The incumbent is to carry out independent, innovative and also focused

research in a new/emerging area, set-up an independent research group with an initial start-up

fund, obtain extra mural funding and take part in academic and teaching programmes of the

Centre. The incumbent is also to guide PhD students and is expected to publish high quality research papers in peer-reviewed journals and build a visible and competitive research

profile. The incumbents are to carryout independent research and guide Ph.D. students.

They are expected to publish high quality research papers in peer-reviewed journals.

How to apply :

Candidates may send signed application, complete in all respects, along with all supporting documents also regarding educational qualification, experience etc. to: Registrar, Satyendra Nath Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences, Block-JD, Sector-III, Salt Lake, Kolkata 700106.

They should also send soft copy of the filled up application form by e-mail to: [email protected].

The last date of receiving applications is 30th November 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here