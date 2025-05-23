Applications are invited for recruitment of 40 vacant posts or jobs in SPA Delhi in 2025.

School of Planning & Architecture (SPA) Delhi is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Assistant Professors on contract basis in 2025. The School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi (SPA New Delhi) is an Institution of National Importance imparting education in Architecture, Planning, and Design. SPA New Delhi provides training at various levels, in different aspects of human habitat and environment. The School offers highly sought after academic programmes in specialised fields at a Bachelor’s, Master’s and Doctoral level. The School, in striving for excellence has always been in the lead in extending education and research to new frontiers of knowledge. Human habitat and environment being the basic concern of the School, the spectrum of academic programmes is being continuously extended by providing programmes in new fields and emerging areas. In addition to regular faculty, a large number of visiting professors, visiting faculty and contract faculty contribute to academic programmes of the school. The school offers opportunity for interdepartmental/ inter-university credits including those from foreign universities under MoU with School. SPA New Delhi continuously strives to be a globally competitive centre of excellence and has set a number of tasks to be accomplished and objectives to be achieved in the near future.

Name of post : Assistant Professor on contract basis

No. of posts : 40

Department wise vacancies :

Architecture : 21

Architectural Conservation : 1

Building Engineering and Management : 4

Environmental Planning : 2

Landscape Architecture : 2

Physical Planning : 5

Regional Planning : 1

Transport Planning : 1

Urban Design : 3

Eligibility Criteria : As per School of Planning & Architecture (SPA) Delhi norms

How to apply :

Candidates may send their completed Application Form along with relevant documents through SPEED POST/COURIER only on or before 6th June, 2025 at the following address: Assistant Registrar (Establishment), School of Planning and Architecture, 4, Block-B, Indraprastha Estate,

New Delhi – 110002.

Application Fee:

Rs.1,000/- for General and OBC Category. SC/ST/PWD/EWS/Women Candidates gets full exemption from paying application fees.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here