Applications are invited for recruitment of 22 vacant positions or career in Supreme Court of India in 2025.

Supreme Court of India is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Assistant Editor, Supreme Court Reports, Assistant Director (Ex-cadre), Supreme Court Museum, Senior Court Assistant (Ex-cadre), Supreme Court Museum and Assistant Librarian in 2025.

Name of post : Assistant Editor, Supreme Court Reports

No. of posts : 5

Pay Band : Pay Level 12 of Pay Matrix with initial basic pay of Rs.78,800/- plus other allowances as admissible under the Rules

Age Limit : Minimum age limit – 30 years and Upper age limit – 40 years

Essential Qualifications :

1. A degree in Law of a University in India recognized by the Bar Council of India or any State Bar Council for enrolment as an Advocate

OR

Must be a member of the English Bar

OR

An Attorney of High Court in the territory of India.

2. Knowledge of computer operation.

Experience :

Minimum practice as an Advocate in any High Court/Supreme Court of India for a continuous period of not less than 3 years.

OR

Must have held judicial post for not less than 3 years

OR

Must have research experience for not less than 3 years in the field of Law in any recognized University, Indian Law Institute or any other institution connected with study in Law;

OR

Must have rendered a minimum service of 3 years as a Law Reporter or on the Editorial staff of reputed Law reports/journals;

OR

Minimum 3 years experience in the post of Lecturer in Law of a recognized University

OR

Minimum service of 7 years of which minimum 4 years in a Class-II Gazetted post in the Supreme Court/High Court or collectively in High Court and Supreme Court.

Name of post : Assistant Director (Ex-cadre), Supreme Court Museum

No. of posts : 1

Pay Band : Pay Level 11 of Pay Matrix with initial basic pay of Rs.67,700/- plus other allowances as admissible under the Rules

Age Limit : Minimum age limit – 30 years and Upper age limit – 40 years

Essential Qualifications : Master’s Degree in Museology with 1st Class of recognised University. Knowledge of Indian antiquities, Museum techniques, publications and educational activities. Knowledge of Computer Operation in related field

Experience : Minimum 5 years research experience with documentary evidence of published work in a Museum of standing or a comparable institution

Name of post : Senior Court Assistant (Ex-cadre), Supreme Court Museum

No. of posts : 2

Pay Band : Pay Level 8 of Pay Matrix with initial basic pay of Rs.47,600/- plus other allowances as admissible under the Rules

Age Limit : The upper age limit for the candidate is 35 years

Essential Qualifications :

1. Master’s Degree in Museology with high II Class (minimum 55% marks) of a recognized University. Knowledge of Computer Operation

Experience : Minimum 2 years research experience in the field of Museology preferably in organizing exhibitions and conducting educational programmes.

OR

Minimum 2 years working experience in any Museum in the post of Assistant Curator or above

Name of post : Assistant Librarian

No. of posts : 14

Pay Band : Pay Level 8 of Pay Matrix with initial basic pay of Rs.47,600/- plus other allowances as admissible under the Rules

Age Limit : The upper age limit for the candidate is 30 years

Essential Qualifications :

1. Degree in Library Science from a recognized university.

2. Diploma in Computer Application recognized by AICTE/ DOEACC or equivalent or Library Automation Course conducted by National Institute of Science Communication and Information Resources

3. Knowledge of Computer operation in Library work. It includes – (i) knowledge and experience of working with any standard “Library Automation Software” for Housekeeping activities in the library such as cataloging, acquisition and circulation etc. and (ii) knowledge and experience of computerized search both of on-line and off-line databases including of retrieval of desired information through various search engines/processes

Experience : Minimum 2 years relevant experience in a library of recognised University/Law Library

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the link https://cdn3.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/32912/95087/Index.html

The online application forms will be made live till 23:55 P.M. on 12.08.2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here