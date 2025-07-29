Applications are invited for recruitment of 30 vacant positions or career in Supreme Court of India in 2025.

Supreme Court of India is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Court Master (Shorthand).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Court Master (Shorthand)

No. of posts : 30

Pay Band : Pay Level 11of Pay Matrix with initial basic pay of Rs.67,700/- plus other allowances as admissible under the rules

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Age Limit : The upper age limit for the candidate is 45 years and the lower age limit is 30 years.

Essential Qualifications :

1. Degree of a recognised University in India

2. Proficiency in Shorthand with a speed of 120w.p.m. in Shorthand (English).

3. Knowledge of computer operation with a typing speed of 40 w.p.m. on computer.

Experience : Minimum 5 years’ regular service in the cadre of Private Secretary/Senior PA/PA/ Senior Stenographer in Government/Public Sector Undertakings/Statutory bodies.

Selection Procedure :

1. Shorthand (English) Test at the speed of 120 words per minute for 7 minutes (The time for transcription will be 45 minutes). Maximum mistakes permissible = 5% of the total words dictated

2. Objective Type Written Test : Objective Type Question Paper with multiple choice answers containing 100 questions consisting of 25 General English questions, 25 General Knowledge questions, 25 questions on the provisions relating to the Judiciary in the Constitution of India, 15 questions on the Supreme Court Rules, 2013, and 10 questions on the Knowledge of Computer operation. (Maximum marks – 100, Minimum qualifying marks – 50 (for General category) and 45 (for reserved categories) [Duration – 2 hours]

3. Typing Speed Test on Computer : Minimum speed 40 words per minute (Mistakes allowed for

general category candidates: 2%, i.e., 8 words) (Mistakes allowed for reserved category candidates: 3%, i.e., 12 words) [Duration – 10 minutes] (Maximum marks -20, Minimum qualifying marks –10

for general category candidates and 5 for reserved category candidates)

4. Interview (Maximum marks – 30, Minimum qualifying marks – 15 (for General category) and 13 (for the Reserved categories)

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.sci.gov.in/

The starting date and closing date for receipt of online registration of applications will be intimated through Supreme Court website, www.sci.gov.in

Application Fees :

Candidates will be required to pay nonrefundable Application/Test fee of Rs.1500/- (for General category candidates) and Rs.750/- (for SC/ST/OBC/Ex-servicemen/Persons with Disabilities/ Dependent of Freedom Fighter candidates) plus bank charges through online mode only.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here