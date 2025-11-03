Applications are invited for recruitment of 40 vacant positions or career in THDC India Limited in 2025.

THDC India Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Assistant Managers and Senior Medical Officers in 2025.

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Civil) in E-3 Grade

No. of posts : 15

Essential Qualification: Full Time B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc (Engg.)/in relevant Discipline from recognized University or institute recognized by appropriate statutory authority in India with not less than 60% marks. Relevant Discipline- Civil Engineering

Post Qualification Experience: Post Qualification Experience of 04 years in Executive/Officer cadre out of which atleast 03 years in the immediate lower grade/scale (IDA/CDA) IDA: 50,000-3%-1,80,000. OR Equivalent Level

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Electrical) in E-3 Grade

No. of posts : 10

Essential Qualification: Full Time B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc (Engg.) in relevant Discipline from recognized University or institute recognized by appropriate statutory authority in India with not less than 60% marks. Relevant Discipline- Electrical/ Electrical (Power)/ Electrical & Electronics/ Power Systems & High Voltage/ Power Engineering/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Instrumentation & Control/

Electronics, Instrumentation & Control.

Post Qualification Experience: Post Qualification Experience of 04 years in Executive/Officer cadre out of which atleast 03 years in the immediate lower grade/scale (IDA/CDA) IDA: 50,000-3%-1,80,000 OR Equivalent Level

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Mechanical) in E-3 Grade

No. of posts : 10

Essential Qualification: Full Time B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc (Engg.) in relevant Discipline from recognized University or institute recognized by appropriate statutory authority in India with not less than 60% marks. Relevant Discipline- Mechanical/ Production/ Industrial Engineering/ Mechanical & Automation/ Production & Industrial Engineering.

Post Qualification Experience: Post Qualification Experience of 04 years in Executive/Officer cadre out of which atleast 03 years in the immediate lower grade/scale (IDA/CDA) IDA: 50,000-3%-1,80,000 OR Equivalent Level

Name of post : Senior Medical Officer in E-3 Grade

No. of posts : 5

Essential Qualification:

MBBS from institutes recognized by Medical Council of India.

AND

Registration in Medical Council of India.

Post Qualification Experience: Post Qualification experience of 05 years. (Internship training shall not be counted as experience)

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.thdc.co.in/

Opening of Online Registration : 07.11.2025 (10:00 AM)

Closing of Online Registration : 06.12.2025 (06:00 PM)

Application Fees :

Rs. 600/- (Rupees Six Hundred Only) shall be payable by candidates belonging to General and

OBC/EWS category through online mode.

No fee for SC/ST/PwBDs/Ex-Servicemen/Departmental candidates/Candidates belonging to Doob

Kshetra/ Project Affected Area Families of THDC Projects

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here