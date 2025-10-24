Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in TISS in 2025.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Executive Assistant in 2025.

Name of post : Executive Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Bachelor’s Degree and 04 years of work experience

OR

B.E / B.Tech and 02 years of work experience

OR

Master’s Degree and 01 year of work experience.

Preference for candidates having good Computer knowledge and experience in working in ERP environment. The candidate should have proficiency in Word, Excel.

Salary : Rs.30,000/- per month

Age Limit : Preferably below 40 years (31-10-2025)

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online through the link (Apply now) provided along with this

advertisement on the Institute website www.tiss.ac.in.

Last Date of Filling of Online Applications is 09.11.2025

Application Fee :

Applicants must pay Application Fee of Rs 500/- online. Application fee for SC/ST/PWD candidates will altogether be Rs 250/-, if they upload the required Certificate in the Online Application Form. Women applicants get exemption from the payment of application fee. The application will be valid only on receipt of application fee for those who are required to pay. Fee once paid, is non-refundable under any circumstances

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here