Tripura Jobs 2025 Agartala Govt Medical College Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various paramedical positions or jobs in Agartala Govt Medical College Tripura in 2025.

Agartala Govt Medical College Tripura is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Laboratory Technician for the Multidisciplinary Research Unit (DHR-sponsored) in 2025.

Name of post : Laboratory Technician

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

12th in Science + DMLT/BMLT + Five-year experience in relevant subject/field. BMLT degree shall be treated as 3 years of experience. Candidates having an MMLT degree is considerable to have 2 more years of experience.

Remuneration : Rs. 20,000/- + HRA (as admissible)

Upper Age Limit : 30 years

How to apply :

Eligible candidates may submit their complete biodata along with scanned copies of all self-attested supporting documents, including academic mark sheets, certificates, experience certificates, and one self-attested biodata with a photograph, valid email ID, and contact number.

Applicants may send it to the following email address: [email protected]

Last date for submission of applications is 15th October, 2025 by 1.00 P.M.

Any candidate working on an ICMR/DBT/DHR-funded project needs to submit a ‘No Objection Certificate’ from a competent authority along with the application.

A written examination will happen on 16th October 2025. Candidates may report to the Multidisciplinary Research unit, Agartala Government medical college (Ground floor) on 10:00 A.M with one set of self-attested photocopies of all the relevant documents (1. Self-attested biodata with valid email ID, phone number & a recent passport size photograph; 2. All the academic mark sheets: Madhyamik onwards; 3. Work experience certificates; 4. Valid Photo ID card). Selected candidates will get information for appearing in an interview, which will happen on 18th October 2025 from 11:00 AM onwards.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here