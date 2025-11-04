Applications are invited for recruitment of 10 vacant positions or jobs in NIELIT Agartala Tripura in 2025.

National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) Agartala Tripura is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of teaching and non-teaching professionals in 2025.

Name of post : Senior Faculty (Computer)

No. of posts : 3

Qualification :

B.E/B.Tech in CS/IT/Equivalent branch of Engineering or MCA with minimum 5 years’ experience in teaching/research and knowledge in AI/ App & Web Development/ Cyber Security/ Cyber Forensic/ Data Science/ Multimedia

OR

M.E/M.Tech in CS/IT/Equivalent branch of Engineering with minimum 3 yrs experience in teaching/research and knowledge in AI/ App & Web Development/ Cyber Security/ Cyber Forensic/ Data Science/ Multimedia

Salary : Rs. 24,000/- per month

Age Limit : 45 years

Name of post : Faculty (Computer)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

B.E/B.Tech in CS/IT/Equivalent branch of Engineering or MCA with minimum 2 yrs experience in

teaching/research and knowledge in AI/ App & Web Development/ Cyber Security/ Cyber Forensic/ Data Science/ Multimedia

OR

M.E/M.Tech in CS/IT/Equivalent branch of Engineering with knowledge in AI/ App & Web Development/ Cyber Security/ Cyber Forensic/ Data Science/ Multimedia

Salary : Rs. 18,500/- per month

Age Limit : 40 years

Name of post : Faculty (Electronics)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

B.E/B.Tech in Electronics/Equivalent branch of Engineering with minimum 2 yrs experience in

teaching/research and knowledge in IoT/Solar/Drone/ Semiconductor.

OR

M.E/M.Tech in Electronics/Equivalent branch of Engineering with knowledge in in IoT/ Solar/ Drone/ Semiconductor

Salary : Rs. 18,500/- per month

Age Limit : 40 years

Name of post : Senior Technical Executive

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

B.E/B.Tech in CS/IT/Equivalent branch of Engineering or MCA with minimum 5 years of experience and knowledge in React/Flutter/Full Stack/Drupal for Design & Development of Software/ Web Portal/MIS Portal

OR

M.E/M.Tech in CS/IT/Equivalent branch of Engineering with minimum 3 years of experience and

knowledge in React/Flutter/Full Stack/Drupal for Design & Development of Software/ Web Portal/MIS Portal

Salary : Rs. 24,000/- per month

Age Limit : 45 years

Name of post : Senior Office Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

B. Com/M. Com from a recognized University with essential knowledge of accounting software (Tally) and minimum 5 years of experience in relevant field

Salary : Rs. 24,000/- per month

Age Limit : 45 years

Name of post : Office Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

Graduate from a recognized University with typing speed of 30 wpm in English and working knowledge of Computer preferably pass in NIELIT CCC and having minimum 2 years of experience in area of Office administration

Salary : Rs. 18,000/- per month

Age Limit : 40 years

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview from 12th November 2025 to 17th November 2025. Reporting time is from 9 AM onwards. Venue is in NIT Agartala, R.K. Nagar (Opposite to NEEPCO), Khayerpur, Agartala – 799008

How to apply :

Interested candidates may remain present at NIELIT Agartala with all original documents, self- attested photocopies of mark sheets/ degrees/ testimonials/ experience certificates as per scheduled time mentioned above.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here