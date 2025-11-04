Applications are invited for recruitment of various legal positions or jobs in NIT Agartala Tripura in 2025.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Agartala Tripura is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or jobs of Legal Advisor in 2025.

Name of post : Legal Advisor

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration : Rs.75,000/- per month (consolidated). For official tour/visit, TA/DA will be admissible as per rule.

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in Law from recognized University or equivalent.

Experience :

i) Minimum experience of 3 years at Bar/Court dealing with cases of Govt. Bodies/Central Govt. or State Govt. Public undertaking.

ii) Preference to retired Judicial Officer or Lawyer with at least 5 years service, handling cases in High Court.

iii) Experience in handling cases of constitutional & service matters is an added advantage.

Maximum Age : Upto 65 years as on 30-09-2025 for independent practitioner

How to apply :

Eligible candidates, wishing to appear in interview should send their application to the Registrar, NIT Agartala mentioning (1) Post applied for, (2) Name (in Block letters), (3) Father’s /Husband’s Name (4) Present & Permanent Address (5) Date of birth and Age (as on 31-12-2024) (6) Email address, Mobile No. (7) Whether SC/ST/OBC/PH/Ex-S, (8) Educational qualification (9) Experience (if any) (10) Other Information (if any) (11) whether all the terms & condition of the advt. is agreeable or not (YES/NO), along with self attested photocopy of all certificates in a single PDF for proof of education/experience /age etc. latest by 07-11-2025 through email at [email protected]

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

