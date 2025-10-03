Tripura Jobs 2025 College of Fisheries Lembucherra Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various medical positions or jobs in College of Fisheries Lembucherra Tripura in 2025.

College of Fisheries Lembucherra Tripura is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Part Time Medical Officer on contract basis in 2025. The Central Agricultural University (CAU) came into being under Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) on 26th January, 1993 by the Central Agricultural University Act, 1992 (No.40 of 1992) of parliament with its headquarters at Imphal, Manipur. It is a fully residential university covering all the North-East Hill states under its jurisdiction except Assam. Like other Agricultural Universities of India, the CAU also has integrated programmes of teaching, research and extension education.

Name of post : Part Time Medical Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: The candidate must holding the MBBS degree and be a registered member of the Medical Council of India and State. Preference to government (including retired)/private medical officer.

Remuneration: Rs. 50.000/- (Rupees Fifty thousand) per month plus conveyance charges on actual basis subject to maximum Rs. 25.000/- (Rupees Twenty Five thousand)

Age: Maximum 65 Years.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 15th October 2025 at 11 AM. The venue is in the Conference Hall of the College of Fisheries, Central Agricultural University (CAU), Lembucherra, Tripura (West)-799210

How to apply :

Willing applicants may download the detailed including Application Format from the Website (www.cofcau.ac.in) and submit the duly filled in application with all the testimonials during Walk-in-Interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here