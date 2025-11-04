Applications are invited for recruitment of five vacant managerial positions or jobs in UCSL in 2025.

Udupi Cochin Shipyard Limited (UCSL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Deputy Managers in 2025.

Name of post : Deputy Manager (Painting)

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification:

Degree in Mechanical or Chemical Engineering with minimum of 60% marks from a recognized University.

And

Certificate of competency in surface treatment and painting inspection – NACE level 2 certification or Frosio Paint inspector certification or equivalent.

Experience :

a) Minimum of 7 years post qualification managerial experience in

Shipbuilding or Ship repair or Engineering companies or Offshore Fabrication or Marine related Engineering companies or Government/Semi Government Companies/ Establishments.

b) In case of applicants working in the regular cadre in PSUs/ Government/ Autonomous bodies, one year experience shall be in the immediate lower scale of pay or equivalent.

c) The applicants working in private sector or on contract rolls in PSUs / Government/ Autonomous bodies shall be drawing CTC (only monetary/cash part) / Basic Pay comparable to the immediate lower scale of pay of UCSL.

Name of post : Deputy Manager (Electrical Design)

No. of posts : 3

Educational Qualification: Degree in Electrical or Electronics or Electrical & Electronics or

Electrical & Instrumentation or Electronics & Communication Engineering with minimum of 60% marks from a recognized University.

Experience :

a) Minimum of 7 years post qualification managerial experience in

Shipbuilding or Ship repair or Engineering companies or Offshore Fabrication or Marine related Engineering companies or Government/Semi Government Companies/ Establishments.

b) In case of applicants working in the regular cadre in PSUs/ Government/ Autonomous bodies, one year experience shall be in the immediate lower scale of pay or equivalent.

c) The applicants working in private sector or on contract rolls in PSUs / Government/ Autonomous bodies shall be drawing

Name of post : Deputy Manager (Estimation & After Sales)

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification: Degree in Mechanical/ Electrical/ Naval Architecture/ Marine Engineering with minimum of 60% marks from a recognized University

Experience :

a) Minimum of 7 years post qualification managerial experience in

Shipbuilding or Ship repair or Engineering companies or Offshore Fabrication or Marine related Engineering companies or Government/Semi Government Companies/ Establishments.

b) In case of applicants working in the regular cadre in PSUs/ Government/ Autonomous bodies, one year experience shall be in the immediate lower scale of pay or equivalent.

c) The applicants working in private sector or on contract rolls in PSUs / Government/ Autonomous bodies shall be drawing

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://cochinshipyard.in/

Last Date of Online Application : 21 November 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here