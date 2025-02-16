Nituparna Rajbongshi is a celebrated cartoonist hailing from Sorbhog in Assam‘s Barpeta district. His work offers a biting yet insightful commentary on Assam’s politics, culture, and society. With a keen eye for observation and a talent for visual storytelling, Rajbongshi’s cartoons resonate deeply with readers, sparking conversations and prompting reflection on the issues that shape their lives.

His satirical style, often sharp and pointed, cuts through the noise and gets to the heart of the matter, making complex topics accessible and engaging.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Rajbongshi’s journey as a cartoonist began in 1997 with “Abikal,” a vernacular magazine that provided a platform for his early work. This marked the beginning of a prolific career, during which his cartoons have graced the pages of numerous vernacular magazines and newspapers across Assam.

His consistent presence in these publications has established him as a prominent voice in the state’s media landscape. Over the years, he has honed his craft, developing a distinctive style that is both humorous and thought-provoking.

Rajbongshi’s cartoons are more than just drawings; they are social documents that capture the nuances of Assamese life. He tackles a wide range of subjects, from the everyday struggles of ordinary citizens to the machinations of politicians.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

His work often highlights the contradictions and absurdities of contemporary society, prompting viewers to question the status quo. Whether he’s commenting on political corruption, social inequality, or cultural traditions, Rajbongshi’s cartoons are always relevant and timely.

His ability to connect with his audience stems from his deep understanding of Assamese culture and his genuine concern for the well-being of his community. He doesn’t shy away from difficult topics, but he approaches them with a sense of empathy and understanding. This allows his cartoons to be both critical and compassionate, making them all the more impactful.

Every Sunday, Northeast Now will feature Rajbongshi’s cartoons, offering his insightful reflections on society.