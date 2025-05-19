APSC CCE 2025 admit card released, check direct link here

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will release the APSC CCE Admit Card 2025 today, May 19.

Candidates registered for the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2024 (Advt. No. 12/2025) can download their admit cards from the official website, apsc.nic.in, using their application details.

The APSC CCE Prelims 2025 exam is scheduled for June 8, 2025 (Sunday). The admit card is mandatory for entry into the exam hall. This recruitment drive will fill 262 vacancies.

Candidates should carefully check their exam center, reporting time, and other instructions mentioned on the admit card. It is recommended to arrive at the exam venue at least one hour early to complete the verification process.

How to Download the APSC CCE Admit Card 2025:

1.Visit the official website: https://apsc.nic.in

2. Navigate to the ‘Important Links’ section on the homepage.

3. Click on ‘Call Letters/Admit Cards.’

4. Select the link for ‘Download Admit Card for CCE Preliminary Exam 2025.’

5. Enter your Application Number or Roll Number and Date of Birth.

6. Click ‘Print Admit Card’ to view your hall ticket.

7. Verify all details such as Name, Exam Center, and Photo before downloading.

8. Print and keep the admit card safe for exam day.

Important Instructions for Candidates:

1.Carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID (Aadhaar, PAN, Voter ID, etc.).

2. Electronic devices like phones and smartwatches are prohibited inside the exam hall.

3. Follow any COVID-19 guidelines issued by the authorities.

4. For any issues downloading the admit card, contact the APSC Helpdesk immediately.

Stay updated with the latest information on APSC CCE 2025 by regularly checking the official website.