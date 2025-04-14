Assam Police Constable 2025 answer key released, check details

The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam has released the answer key for the Combined Written Test (CWT) held for Constable (UB & AB) and equivalent posts.

Candidates can now access the provisional answer key on the official website: slprbassam.in.

The written examination was conducted on April 6, 2025. Alongside the answer keys, SLPRB has also uploaded the question papers for all four sets (A, B, C, and D).

Key Highlights:

OMR Answer Sheets: Candidates who wish to obtain scanned copies of their OMR sheets can download them by paying a fee of Rs 50.

Login Details Required: Application ID and date of birth are needed to access the answer key and OMR sheets.

Raising Objections:

Candidates can raise objections to the provisional answer key by paying Rs 500 per question.

Justification must be provided with each objection; unsupported challenges will not be considered.

If the expert committee finds the objection valid, the Rs 500 fee will be refunded.

The decision of the academic expert committee will be final.

How to Download the Assam Police Constable Answer Key 2025:

Visit slprbassam.in.

Click on the relevant answer key link for your question paper set (A, B, C, or D).

Log in using your application ID and date of birth.

View and download the answer key.

Candidates can use the released answer key and question paper to estimate their scores. For additional information, they are advised to regularly check the official SLPRB website.