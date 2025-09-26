Students preparing for the GMAT exam must know which coaching platforms to choose for the best GMAT mock tests. Options such as GMATPoint, TIME, IMS, Kaplan, and more are available for students. Well-known platforms offer free and paid GMAT mock tests to help aspirants practice their skills and speed, with some investment if needed.



The question that arises when deciding the best mocks for GMAT. Are GMAT Mock Tests worth it? And most importantly, students often raise the query on how to analyse a GMAT mock. To answer these questions, it is crucial to examine the available GMAT mock tests on various preparation platforms, such as GMATPoint, TIME, and IMS, among others.

Having thorough knowledge about the mock tests available helps test takers to decide on the best GMAT mocks for 2025. While it is important to choose the right platform that helps build your strengths by providing detailed reports and analysis, it is also crucial to know the different ways to analyse a GMAT mock test. To understand the mistakes, a test taker must review the accuracy of attempts and identify each mistake section-wise.

Best GMAT Mocks Comparison 2025

GMATPoint, Manhattan Prep, IMS, TIME and Kaplan, among others, offer some of the best GMAT mock tests in the market. Students must utilise these tests to score well on their GMAT exam. When comparing GMAT mock tests, parameters such as fees, scholarships, discounts, and the number of mock tests offered are important to consider.

The table below compares GMATPoint, IMS, TIME and Kaplan GMAT test prep resources for students to select the best GMAT mocks 2025.

Number of Mocks Prices Features GMATPoint 10 ? 2499 Detailed solutions are provided with a GMAT adaptive mock scoring feature.

IMS

6

?16,356 + GST GMAT SLP 2025 offers 24/7 student doubt clearance support for 8 hours. TIME 7 ?6,950 Affordable computer-based sectional and computer-adaptive tests. Kaplan 6 ?30000 (approximately)

Providing an advanced Quant guide.

How to Analyse a GMAT Mock Test?

There are two ways to analyse a GMAT mock test. A manual and straightforward analysis involves identifying the mistakes, the time taken, the accuracy level, and categorising the errors. This method is helpful for deeper self-evaluation of GMAT test attempts. Students who simply review their incorrect and correct answers are not approaching the question of how to analyse a GMAT mock test properly.



The best way to analyse a GMAT mock test is to download or get a strategic, detailed performance report. This report must include the types of questions you are good at, your weak areas and much more. The mock test analysis reveals patterns in your preparation, which may or may not be right. GMAT mock test analysis helps improve your study plan and correct past mistakes.

Here are the Steps to follow while analysing GMAT mock tests.

Review every mistake in Detail: For any error, ask yourself: Why did I get it wrong? Should it be due to a lack of knowledge or time pressure? Identifying the cause of mistakes helps you avoid repeating them.

Track Time Per Question: Evaluate how much time you have spent on each question, especially on answers you have answered incorrectly. Do you spend too much time on any difficult questions? If so, practice managing your time more effectively. GMAT tests both accuracy and speed, so it is important to adjust the pace.

Classify Your Errors: Break your errors into categories such as conceptual errors, careless errors or problems with time management. In this way, you may indicate specific areas that need to focus on, whether it is to improve your understanding of a particular concept or work on mental endurance to avoid careless errors.

Identify the Patterns in the Question types: See the trend in the questions you missed. Are you consistently asking important logical questions, data sufficiency problems or algebra questions? The pattern allows you to effectively target your weaknesses and focus your study efforts on specific question types.

Identify Your Strengths and Weaknesses: Take the time to identify your strengths and weaknesses. Recognising your strength helps to improve your confidence, and it is equally important to know which areas need further development. Adjust your study plan to spend more time on weak areas without neglecting your strengths.

GMAT Preparation Tips 2026

Students planning to score good marks in the GMAT exam are bound to succeed if they can follow the right GMAT preparation tips 2026. Test takers must make a careful note of the most important guidelines when preparing for GMAT. A practical, reliable and structured study plan is needed.



Do not begin your preparation without a proper plan. Here are quick tips to make a structured GMAT preparation plan for 2026.

Improve Basics: Focus on significant concepts in mathematics and reading articles before working with advanced problems.

Practice Quality Questions: Practice with GMAT exam-level questions, which will help you with speed and accuracy.

Take timed tests: take in an exam scenario, the test status to improve time management and improve confidence.

Review Error: Analyse incorrect answers to understand and identify the pattern in your errors.

Stand for a plan: Make a smooth study plan and set a weekly goal to stay on track.