CBSE allows special exam for class 12 Hindi paper due to Holi celebrations

Guwahati: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that students who are unable to take their Class 12 Hindi exam on March 15, 2025, due to Holi celebrations will get another chance to appear for it later.

Holi is officially on March 14, but in some regions, celebrations may extend to March 15, making it difficult for students to attend their exam. To address this, CBSE has decided to allow affected students to take the exam at a later date, ensuring they don’t miss out.

“While the Hindi exam will be held as scheduled on March 15, students who face difficulties can choose not to appear that day. They will be given an opportunity to write the exam along with students who qualify for CBSE’s special examination policy,” the board stated in an official notice.

CBSE usually conducts special exams for students who participate in national or international sports events.

The Hindi Core (302) and Hindi Elective (002) exams for Class 12 will take place on March 15. Class 12 board exams will continue until April 2, while Class 10 exams will conclude on March 18.

In a separate update, CBSE has proposed introducing two board exams per year for Class 10 students starting from 2026. This will give students a second chance to improve their scores by reappearing in subjects of their choice.