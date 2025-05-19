CBSE Results 2025 : How to apply for re-evaluation of answer sheets ?

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to begin the registration process soon for re-evaluation and re-verification of the CBSE Board Result 2025.

Students who are not satisfied with their results will be able to apply online through the official CBSE website: cbse.gov.in.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to the official result notice, candidates can opt for facilities such as obtaining a scanned copy of their evaluated answer book, verification of marks, re-evaluation of specific questions, or both. These services will be made available strictly online and as per the scheduled timeline. A separate circular detailing the process and deadlines will be issued by CBSE.

Under the updated system, students can review their evaluated answer books before applying for rechecking. This offers greater transparency by allowing candidates to view marks awarded, any comments from evaluators, and potential errors.

Once the scanned copy of the answer sheet is obtained, candidates can choose to apply for:

Verification of Marks – Includes rechecking of mark calculation and identification of any unevaluated questions.

Re-evaluation – Allows students to request a detailed review of specific questions.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

How to Apply for Re-evaluation or Re-verification:

1.Visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.

2. Click on the re-evaluation/re-verification link on the homepage.

3. Register by entering the required details.

4. Log in to your account.

5. Fill out the application form and pay the applicable fee.

5. Submit the form and download a copy for reference.

6. Keep a hard copy for future use.

For more updates and detailed instructions, candidates are advised to regularly check the official CBSE website.