CISCE updates Class 11 & 12 syllabus for coming year

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has officially revised the syllabus for several key subjects in Classes 11 and 12 for the upcoming academic sessions.

In a notice addressed to the heads of ISC-affiliated schools, the Council stated that the updated syllabus will apply to the ISC Year 2025 Examination for Class 12 and the ISC Academic Year 2024–25 for Class 11.

According to the notice, the revised syllabus for Class 11 will be implemented in the 2024–25 academic session. Subjects such as Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, and History have undergone changes.

Meanwhile, for Class 12 students appearing in the 2025 board examinations, the revised syllabus includes subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, Commerce, Accounts, History, Geography, Political Science, Sociology, Psychology, and Legal Studies. The syllabus for all other subjects in both classes remains unchanged.

The CISCE has made the revised syllabi available on its official website, cisce.org, under the ‘Library (Publications)’ section.

The Council has also directed school authorities to share the information with students, teachers, parents, and guardians to ensure everyone is informed and prepared for the changes.

It may be recalled that this year, the ICSE (Class 10) board examinations were held from February 18 to March 27, 2025, while the ISC (Class 12) exams began on February 13 and concluded on April 5, 2025.

For more information and to access the updated syllabi, stakeholders are encouraged to visit the official CISCE website.