CLAT 2026 exam date announced, check registration dates and exam pattern

Guwahati: The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 will be conducted on Sunday, December 7, 2025, from 2 PM to 4 PM, as officially announced by the Consortium of National Law Universities.

The decision was made during the Consortium’s Executive Committee and Governing Body meetings held on July 20, 2025.

“The Executive Committee and the Governing Body of the Consortium of National Law Universities have decided that CLAT 2026 will be conducted on December 7, 2025, from 2 PM to 4 PM,” the official notice stated.

CLAT 2026 Application Dates

Application Start Date: August 1, 2025

Last Date to Apply: October 31, 2025

Application Mode: Online

Official Website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Candidates must complete the application process through the Consortium’s official website. Further details regarding the syllabus, eligibility, and counselling will be released separately.

About CLAT

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national-level entrance exam conducted by the Consortium of NLUs for admission into undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programs. The exam is a gateway to 22 National Law Universities (NLUs) and various affiliated institutions across India.

CLAT 2026 Exam Pattern

UG CLAT 2026 Sections (120 MCQs):

English Language

Current Affairs (including General Knowledge)

Legal Reasoning

Logical Reasoning

Quantitative Techniques

PG CLAT 2026 Sections:

Based on core law subjects such as:

Constitutional Law

Jurisprudence

Family Law

Criminal Law

Property Law

Administrative Law

Law of Contract

Torts

Company Law

Public International Law

Environmental Law

Labour and Industrial Law

Tax Law

Duration: 2 hours for both UG and PG exams.

Participating NLUs in CLAT 2026 (Total: 24)

1.NLSIU Bengaluru

2. NALSAR Hyderabad

3. NLIU Bhopal

4. WBNUJS Kolkata

5. NLU Jodhpur

6. HNLU Raipur

7. GNLU Gandhinagar

8. GNLU Silvassa Campus

9. RMLNLU Lucknow

10. RGNUL Punjab

11. CNLU Patna

12. NUALS Kochi

13. NLUO Odisha

14. NUSRL Ranchi

15. NLUJA Assam

16. DSNLU Visakhapatnam

17. TNNLU Tiruchirappalli

18. MNLU Mumbai

19. MNLU Nagpur

20. MNLU Aurangabad

21. HPNLU Shimla

22. DNLU Jabalpur

23. DBRANLU Haryana

24. NLUT Agartala

These NLUs offer 5-year integrated LLB and LLM programs.

How to Apply for CLAT 2026

Visit the official website – consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Click on CLAT 2026 Registration

Register using your email ID and mobile number

Fill in personal, academic, and category details

Upload scanned photo, signature, and other documents

Pay the application fee online

Submit the form and download the confirmation page

Post-Exam: Counselling & Seat Allotment

After the declaration of CLAT 2026 results, qualified candidates will be invited to the counselling process. Seat allotment will be done based on merit, preferences, and seat availability. A detailed schedule for counselling will be released post-result.

CLAT 2026 Preparation Tips

Start early and maintain a consistent study routine

Practice mock tests and previous years’ papers

Improve your reading speed and legal reasoning skills

Stay updated with current affairs and legal developments

Focus on weak sections and revise regularly

For more updates, keep checking the official CLAT website and follow trusted education portals.