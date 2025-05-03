CUET UG 2025 admit card release date: How to download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the exam city slips and admit cards for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025.

The CUET UG 2025 exam is set to begin on May 8 and run through June 1, 2025. Before the exam, candidates can download their documents from cuet.nta.nic.in.

First, NTA will issue the exam city slips, which inform candidates of their exam center locations though this slip is not required on exam day.

After that, the admit cards will be released, containing details like the exam center name, test date, shift time, instructions, and the list of acceptable photo IDs. All candidates must bring the admit card and a valid photo ID to the exam venue.

If any errors appear on the admit card, candidates should promptly contact the NTA CUET UG helpline at 011-40759000 or email [email protected].

Steps to download CUET UG 2025 exam city slips or admit cards:

1.Visit cuet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click the link for the admit card or exam city slip, as applicable.

3. Enter your login details.

4. Submit and download your document.

The CUET UG is a national-level entrance exam for undergraduate admissions at central universities and participating institutions.

For updates and detailed information, visit cuet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.