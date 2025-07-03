The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to announce the results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Undergraduate (UG) 2025 on July 4, officials confirmed.

Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results on the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in.

This year, more than 13 lakh students appeared for the nationwide entrance examination, which determines admission to various undergraduate programmes across participating central, state, and private universities.

How to Download CUET UG 2025 Result:

1.Visit the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in

2. Click on the “CUET UG 2025 Result” link under the Activity Board

3. Enter your login credentials (application number and date of birth)

4. View and download your result

5. Save a copy for future reference

What Happens After the Result:

Qualified candidates will proceed to the counselling and seat allotment process, which will be conducted by individual participating universities. Students will need to:

1.Fill out a counselling application form

2. Select preferred colleges/universities

3. Wait for the seat allotment list, which will be released in phases

Candidates satisfied with their allotted seat must pay the admission fee and submit the required documents. Those not satisfied may opt to wait for subsequent allotment rounds.

The NTA had released the final answer key for CUET UG 2025 on July 1, clearing the way for result declaration.

For further updates, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official NTA website and that of the Directorate of Higher Education or their preferred institutions.