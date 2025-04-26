NCET 2025 admit card released, download now

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the admit cards for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2025.

Candidates who are set to appear for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website: exams.nta.ac.in/NCET.

The NCET 2025 is scheduled to be held on April 29, 2025, for admission into the 4-Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) offered by select central and state universities/institutions, including IITs, NITs, RIEs, and government colleges for the academic session 2025–26.

Earlier, the exam city intimation slip was released on April 21.

Steps to Download NCET 2025 Admit Card:

1.Visit exams.nta.ac.in/NCET

2. Click on the admit card download link on the homepage

3. Enter your application number and date of birth

4. Submit the details and download your admit card

Important Instructions:

The admit card is being issued provisionally, subject to fulfillment of eligibility criteria as mentioned in the Information Bulletin. Possession of the admit card does not guarantee eligibility, which will be verified at later stages of the admission process.

Candidates are advised:

Not to mutilate or alter any part of the admit card

Tampering with photo, signature, or other details will be treated as Unfair Means (UFM) and penalized

To preserve the admit card carefully for future reference

Helpdesk:

For issues related to admit card download, contact:

011-40759000 / 011-69227700

Email: [email protected]

Candidates are also advised to regularly visit nta.ac.in and exams.nta.ac.in/NCET for updates related to NCET 2025.