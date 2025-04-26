The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2025 for undergraduate medical admissions on May 4, 2025.

Ahead of the exam, the agency has already released the exam city intimation slips and will soon issue admit cards on the official website: neet.nta.nic.in.

As per the information bulletin, NEET UG 2025 admit cards are expected to be released by May 1, 2025.

The examination will be conducted offline (pen-and-paper mode) in a single shift from 2 PM to 5 PM.

NTA has clarified that the exam city intimation slip is different from the admit card. The slip simply informs candidates about the city where their exam center will be located. The actual admit card will provide the detailed address of the exam center, roll number, and important instructions for exam day.

On exam day, candidates must carry:

1.A printed copy of the admit card,

2. A valid and original photo ID proof,

3. Passport-sized photographs (as per the specifications mentioned on the admit card).

Steps to Download NEET UG 2025 Admit Card:

1.Visit the official website: neet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on the NEET UG 2025 Admit Card link.

3. Enter your login credentials.

4. Submit and download your admit card.

For assistance regarding NEET UG 2025, candidates can contact the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000, 011-69227700, or email at [email protected].

NEET UG remains India’s largest medical entrance exam, with over 20 lakh students participating annually.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates and important announcements.