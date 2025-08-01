The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has revised the NEET UG 2025 counselling schedule for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) following multiple extension requests from candidates.

Those who were unable to register earlier can now complete the process via the official website: mcc.nic.in/ug-medical-counselling.

The seat allotment will be based on candidates’ performance in the NEET UG 2025 examination.

How to Register for NEET UG 2025 Counselling:

Visit mcc.nic.in/ug-medical-counselling

Click on “New Registration 2025” under the “Candidate Activity” section.

Select “New Candidate Registration”.

Enter your NEET UG roll number, application number, candidate name, mother’s name, date of birth, and the security pin.

Click Submit to complete the registration process.

Important Dates for PwBD Candidates – Round 1 Counselling:

1.Registration Deadline: August 3, 2025, by 1:00 PM

2. Fee Payment Deadline: August 3, 2025, by 4:00 PM

3. Choice Filling Ends: August 3, 2025, by 11:59 PM

4. Choice Locking Window: August 3, from 6:00 PM to 11:59 PM

5. Seat Allotment Processing: August 4–5, 2025

6. Seat Allotment Result: August 6, 2025

7. Reporting to Colleges: August 7–11, 2025

Candidates are advised to complete all processes within the specified timelines to avoid disqualification.