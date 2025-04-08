RRB NTPC 2025 exam schedule to be released soon, check details here

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are expected to conduct the much-awaited NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories) CBT 1 Exam for Graduate and Undergraduate-level posts soon.

According to media reports, the NTPC CBT 1 exam is likely to be held in April 2025 across various centers in India.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 11,558 vacancies, with 8,113 graduate-level and 3,445 undergraduate-level positions.

Candidates who have successfully applied for the posts are advised to stay updated with the latest announcements regarding the exam schedule, pattern, admit card, and other related details.

RRB NTPC Admit Card & City Intimation Slip

City Intimation Slip: Expected to be released 10 days before the exam.

Admit Card: Will be available for download 4 days before the exam date.

Official Website: Candidates can download both the city slip and admit card by logging in with their User ID, Password, and Captcha Code at http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in.

How to Download RRB NTPC Exam Date Notice 2025

Once released, candidates can download the official exam schedule by following these steps:

Visit the RRB regional website you applied through.

Click on the link titled ‘RRB NTPC Exam Date 2025 Notice’ on the homepage.

Select your respective RRB region.

Choose the relevant notice for Undergraduate or Graduate-level posts.

Download the PDF and check the exam dates.

RRB NTPC Vacancy Details (Post-Wise)

Here’s a look at some of the key undergraduate-level positions and their corresponding pay scales (as per 7th CPC):

Junior Clerk cum Typist– Rs 19,900 (Level-2)

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk- Rs 21,700 (Level-3)

Accounts Clerk cum Typist– Rs 19,900 (Level-2)

Trains Clerk – Rs 19,900 (Level-2)

Graduate-level post details and pay scales will be available in the official notification.

Selection Process for RRB NTPC 2025

Candidates will undergo the following selection stages:

Computer-Based Test (CBT 1)

Typing Skill Test (if applicable)

Document Verification

Medical Examination

RRB NTPC CBT 1 Exam Pattern

The CBT 1 exam will have three sections:

General Awareness – 40 marks

Mathematics – 30 marks

General Intelligence & Reasoning – 30 marks

The General Awareness section carries the highest weight, so candidates are advised to give it special attention.

Stay Updated

Once the official RRB NTPC 2025 exam date is released, the PDF link will be activated on all regional RRB websites. Candidates are encouraged to regularly check their respective regional websites for the latest updates.