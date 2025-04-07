SBI PO Mains admit card 2025 to be released soon, check how to download

The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the admit card for the SBI Probationary Officer (PO) Mains Exam 2025 soon.

The Prelims exam, held on March 8, 16, 24, and 26, has concluded, and results have already been declared. Candidates who have cleared the Prelims are now eligible to appear for the Mains exam round.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2025: How to Download

Qualified candidates can download their hall tickets from the official SBI website – sbi.co.in – using their login credentials. Once released, the admit card will also be accessible via a direct download link.

Steps to Download SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2025:

Visit SBI’s official website: bank.sbi/web/careers or sbi.co.in/careers

Click on “Download Call Letter” under the Recruitment of Probationary Officers section.

Enter your Registration Number/Roll Number.

Enter your Password or Date of Birth.

Fill in the Captcha Code, if prompted.

Once logged in, your admit card will be displayed.

Download and print the hall ticket for future reference.

Details to Check on SBI PO Mains Admit Card:

After downloading, candidates must verify the following details on the admit card:

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Candidate’s Name

Date of Birth

Photograph & Signature

Examination Date and Time

Venue Details

Roll Number

In case of any discrepancies, candidates should immediately contact the SBI helpline.

SBI PO 2025 Selection Process:

The recruitment process for 600 Probationary Officer posts includes three phases:

Preliminary Examination – Already conducted.

Mains Examination – For candidates who qualified in Prelims.

Interview Round – For those who clear the Mains exam.

Summary:

Post Name: Probationary Officer (PO)

Total Vacancies: 600

Current Stage: Mains Exam

Admit Card: To be released soon

Official Website: sbi.co.in

Stay tuned to SBI’s official portal for updates and download your hall ticket as soon as it’s released.