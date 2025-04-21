Guwahati: Tezpur University has achieved a significant milestone in its research journey by securing a grant under the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) through the Partnerships for Accelerated Innovation and Research (PAIR) initiative.

This prestigious funding is set to significantly enhance the university’s research infrastructure and foster collaborative innovation in key scientific and engineering domains.

The ANRF, established by the Central Government, aims to cultivate a robust research and innovation ecosystem across the nation.

The PAIR grant specifically employs a Hub and Spoke model to strengthen research capabilities in promising institutions.

In the inaugural phase of this program, Tezpur University has been selected as a “Spoke” institution, paired with Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi, which will serve as the “Hub.”

The initial cohort also includes other esteemed institutions such as the Central University of Punjab, Berhampur University, Cotton University, and Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University.

“Tezpur University’s successful grant proposal showcased its cutting-edge research initiatives across various disciplines within Science and Engineering, focusing on three crucial thematic areas: Advanced Materials, Molecular and Synthetic Biology, and Environmental Sustainability,” said a statement.

The development of this comprehensive proposal involved a collaborative effort across 14 Departments of the University, with the active participation of 58 faculty members, signifying great synergy and commitment of the team, it said.

The compelling presentation of Tezpur University’s research vision and capabilities was spearheaded by the Vice Chancellor, Shambhu Nath Singh, and the IPR Chair Professor and lead Professor of the team, Dr. Pritam Deb.

They presented their case before a distinguished committee chaired by K. Radhakrishnan, the former chairperson of the Indian Space Research Organisation, at the Indian Academy of Sciences in Bangalore.

As a recipient of the ANRF-PAIR grant, Tezpur University is poised to receive significant research funding.

This substantial investment will empower the university to further strengthen its research infrastructure, encourage interdisciplinary collaborations, and drive impactful innovations in strategically important scientific and engineering domains.

Expressing his elation, Shambhu Nath Singh, Vice Chancellor of Tezpur University, stated, “This prestigious ANRF-PAIR grant is a testament to the collective research strength and dedication of our faculty and researchers. This funding will be instrumental in propelling our university to new heights of research excellence and contributing meaningfully to the nation’s scientific progress.”