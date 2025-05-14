UPSC CSE prelims 2025 admit cards released: Download now

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2025.

Candidates can download their e-admit cards from upsc.gov.in or upsconline.gov.in. It is advised to retain the admit card until the final results are declared.

Key Guidelines for Candidates:

Admit Card & ID Mandatory: Candidates must carry a printed copy of the e-admit card and a valid photo ID whose number is mentioned on the admit card. Those with unclear or missing photos must bring two passport-sized photos (with name and date) and a valid ID.

Discrepancies: Any errors on the admit card should be immediately reported to the commission via email at [email protected].

Reporting Time: Entry to the exam venue will close 30 minutes before the exam starts — 9:00 AM for the morning session and 2:00 PM for the afternoon. Late arrivals will not be allowed.

Banned Items: Candidates are not permitted to bring bags, electronic gadgets (including mobile phones and smartwatches), books, or valuable items. No storage facilities will be provided at the venue.

Permitted Items: Only e-admit card printout, black ballpoint pen, identity proof, and applicable passport photos are allowed.

Violations: Possession or use of banned items, even if switched off, or any misconduct may lead to disqualification, FIR, or permanent debarment.

Wrist Watches: Only simple analog wristwatches are allowed inside the exam hall.

Candidates must follow all instructions provided on the admit card carefully to avoid disqualification.