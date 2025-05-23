UPSC CSE Prelims 2025: Timings, do's & dont's

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2025 on May 25, with the exam held in two sessions—the first starting at 9:30 AM and the second at 2:30 PM.

Candidates must note that entry to the examination venue will close 30 minutes before the commencement of each session.

Key Instructions for Candidates:

Admit Card: It is mandatory to carry a printed copy of the e-admit card. Candidates without it will not be permitted to enter the exam venue.

Black Ballpoint Pen: Only answers marked using a black ballpoint pen will be considered valid. Any other writing instrument will lead to disqualification of responses.

Photo Identification: A valid Photo ID card (the one mentioned on the admit card) must be brought to each exam session.

Photograph Requirements: If the photograph on the admit card is unclear or missing details like name and date, candidates must bring:

Two passport-sized photos with name and date printed

An undertaking

Photo ID card

The admit cards were released on May 13 on the official UPSC website (upsc.gov.in).

Candidates are strongly advised to download and verify their admit cards in advance. Any errors in name, photo, or QR code must be immediately reported to the Commission at [email protected].

Items Permitted in the Exam Hall:

1.Printed e-admit card

2. Black ballpoint pen

3. Pencil (if needed)

4. Valid Photo ID

5.Passport-sized photographs (if applicable)

6. Simple wrist watch (non-digital, non-smart)

Items Strictly Prohibited:

1.Bags, luggage, or valuables

2. Mobile phones (even if switched off), smartwatches, or any electronic gadgets

3. Digital or smartwatches

4. Books, notebooks, or any printed materials

Candidates should not bring any prohibited items, as no storage arrangements will be provided at the venue. Any belongings brought will have to be managed by the candidate outside the examination center, and the UPSC will not be held responsible for any loss.

Important Reminder: Any violation of the exam rules may lead to strict disciplinary action, including:

Cancellation of candidature

Police complaint or FIR

Debarment from future UPSC exams

All aspirants are urged to carefully follow the guidelines to ensure a smooth and fair examination process.