UPSC NDA, NA 1 results 2025 to be released soon

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to release the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination 1 (NDA, NA 1) Results 2025 soon.

Once announced, candidates can check their National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (1), 2025 results on the official website: upsc.gov.in.

Here’s how to download the results once they are declared:

1.Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on the link for “UPSC NDA, NA 1 Results 2025” on the homepage.

3. Open the result PDF.

4. Find your result using your roll number or name.

The NDA NA 1 exam 2025 was held on April 13, 2025, and included two subjects Mathematics and General Ability Test. Each paper was 2 hours and 30 minutes long and contained only objective-type questions. The papers were available in both Hindi and English.

Registrations for the UPSC NDA NA 1 exam were conducted between December 11, 2024, and January 1, 2025.

Through this exam, UPSC aims to fill a total of 406 vacancies.

For more updates, candidates should visit the official UPSC website.