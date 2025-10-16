It’s hard to keep track of all the stores you shop at. Companies depend on their suppliers and partners for anything from raw materials to specialized services. But things get more complicated as vendor networks grow. Delays in communication, broken contracts, and inconsistent approval processes all provide risks that directly affect costs and delivery timeframes. What you think will help you in strategy often ends up making things less efficient.

The best project management tools make this challenge easy by putting all the tasks together. Instead of having to jump between apps, companies can handle contracts, approvals, communication, and performance tracking all in one integrated system. Lark is one example of how unified workflows make it easier to manage vendors. It turns hard tasks into easy ones.

Lark Base: Creating a single hub for vendor records

The first step in managing vendors is to get information such contracts, contacts, and performance data. But it’s impossible to keep track of everything when those records are spread out among files and emails. Lark Base stores all of your vendor information in one location, where it can grow as your business needs it to.

Base is just as adaptable as a CRM app since it allows procurement to keep track of vendor pipelines, follow up on supplier conversations, and handle contract phases all in one spot. Operations keep track of supply chain records, while finance monitors how much money vendors spend, all without doing the same work twice.

Dashboards show leaders how well contractors are doing right now, and connected data connects contracts to purchase orders and compliance needs. Teams may see what vendors are doing in the method that makes the most sense for them, such a kanban, Gantt, or grid view. Base ensures sure that vendor supervision is accurate, complete, and constantly accessible by building a single system of record.

Lark Messenger: Making vendor communication actionable

It’s crucial to communicate clearly with vendors to keep good relationships. But using a lot of different emails and apps from outside the firm could cause things to take longer and not go as intended. Lark Messenger takes care of these problems by giving people a safe, central place to talk and do things.

Threaded conversations keep track of updates by vendor or contract, so that discussions don’t get lost. Pinned messages draw attention to critical information, including reminders about deliveries or following the rules. Built-in translation makes it easy to chat with people from other countries, and mentions bring the right people into the conversation right away.

The most important thing is that Messenger connects to Base and Tasks. This means that an update from a vendor can start an activity that can be tracked right away. This makes sure that communication makes managing vendors better instead of worse.

Lark Calendar: Keeping vendor commitments predictable

Not meeting deadlines is one of the most dangerous things that may happen when managing vendors. Lark Calendar offers order to the chaos by making sure that all departments and vendors have the same timetables. This makes commitments obvious and easy to follow.

Shared calendars indicate contract milestones, delivery dates, and review cycles for the whole company. Automatic time zone conversion helps you set up meetings with suppliers all around the world, and reminders make sure you don’t miss crucial deadlines. Linked events go straight to Base records or Docs, so you always have the right information for meetings with vendors.

Calendar turns vendor promises into clear, trackable timelines, which makes things clearer for both the companies and their partners.

Lark Approval: Accelerating vendor-related decisions

Approvals are an important element of dealing with vendors, from signing contracts to giving the green light for budget changes. When requests sit in inboxes for too long, projects slow down and relationships with vendors get worse. Lark Approval makes sure that judgments are taken quickly and in the same way every time.

Employees fill out similar forms to acquire vendor approvals, which makes the process less complex and more consistent. In this flow, Approval lets executives see what requests are still active, and role-based permissions protect important legal or financial information. Logs keep track of every decision that can be checked, which makes it easier to follow the rules.

An automated workflow transmits requests connected to vendors to the right personnel as soon as they are approved. Notifications help things move along by making sure that contracts are completed and budgets are made without any delays.

Lark Docs: Collaborating on contracts and guidelines

Contracts, rules, and service-level agreements are all part of vendor management. But emailing documents can lead to problems with version control and delays. Lark Docs fixes this by creating a shared, live workspace where vendor papers are always correct and up to date.

Teams can change contracts, procurement rules, or training materials for vendors in real time. Inline comments show what other people think, and version history makes sure that everyone is held accountable. With Embedded Sheets or Base records, you can receive financial or operational history without leaving the document. Access controls keep sensitive information safe while yet letting the correct people see it.

Docs make sure that the paperwork from the vendor is correct, clear, and ready to go.

Lark Sheets: Tracking vendor performance and costs

You need accurate information to judge vendor relationships. People can work together on Lark Sheets to keep track of costs and performance measures in real time.

Procurement can keep track of delivery times, finance can keep track of expenses, and operations can keep track of performance measurements all on the same Sheet. It’s easy to spot trends with advanced algorithms and pivot tables, and audit trails hold people accountable. By bringing Sheets into Docs or Base, organizations can connect vendor analysis directly to strategy and action.

Sheets not only show how well a vendor is doing, but they also help them do better.

Conclusion

Managing vendors doesn’t have to be hard, but having too many tools makes it harder than it has to be. Costs and hazards go up when records are scattered, approvals take too long, and communication is caught in silos. Lark and other unified systems offer a better solution: a single digital area where all portions of vendor management are connected, clear, and can be acted on.

Base puts all of your vendor information in one place and allows you to use it like a CRM. Messenger helps you stay organized, Calendar helps you keep your promises, Approval speeds up decisions with automated workflow, Docs provides you with a live contract workspace, and Sheets records performance in real time. When these things are put together, they make vendor management easier, faster, and more reliable.

The message for managers is clear: to better manage vendors, you don’t need to add more tools; you need to put them all in one place. In the long run, connected systems help businesses grow by making partnerships stronger, minimizing risk, and making it easier to work with vendors.