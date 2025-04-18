Aamir Khan is set to return to the big screen with his new film, Sitaare Zameen Par, releasing on June 20, 2025. Directed by RS Prasanna, the film is a spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par and focuses on disability in a fresh, heartwarming way.

The editing is complete, and Aamir is now focused on promoting the film. He chose the June 20 release date to avoid competition and secure a two-week box office run. The film combines humor, emotion, and drama, a style Aamir is known for.

The trailer will be released in May, likely attached to Raid 2 to reach a wider audience. However, there could still be changes to this plan.

The movie also stars Genelia Deshmukh, who will be making her first film with Aamir. With Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir hopes to connect with audiences and share important social messages through an entertaining story.

The film will focus on personal struggles, growth, and self-discovery, with a powerful social message, similar to Aamir’s past films.

