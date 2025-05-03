Anil Kapoor’s mother Nirmal Kapoor passes away at 90

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor’s mother, Nirmal Kapoor, passed away on Friday evening, May 2, 2025, at the age of 90 due to age-related ailments.

According to a family source, she died around 5:20 p.m. at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, where she had been admitted a few days earlier.

Her funeral will take place on Saturday morning at the Pawan Hans crematorium.

Nirmal Kapoor was the wife of late film producer Surinder Kapoor.

She is survived by her four children Anil, Reena, Boney, and Sanjay Kapoor and her many grandchildren, including Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Jahaan Kapoor, and Mohit Marwah.

