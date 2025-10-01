Guwahati: Actor-turned-director Anshuman Jha is set to break cinematic convention with his upcoming directorial debut, Lord Curzon Ki Haveli, a black comedy thriller slated to hit theatres nationwide on October 10, 2025.

Infusing classical music into a modern narrative, Jha has boldly reimagined two of Ludwig van Beethoven’s iconic compositions, Für Elise and Symphony No. 5.

He collaborated with Margitte Award-winning Belgian composer Simon Fransquet to craft a unique score that blends the emotional precision of Beethoven’s work with the suspense and absurdity of contemporary cinema.

“As a filmmaker, I wanted to explore contrast,” Jha explained. “Beethoven’s music carries weight; it’s sacred and precise. Placing that in the unpredictable world of a black comedy intensifies both the humour and the horror. These aren’t just tracks playing in the background; they narrate the story with irony and timeless resonance.”

Composer Simon Fransquet, known for his experimental style, shared that his approach focused on emotional tension rather than direct imitation.

“I didn’t want a clean reproduction of Beethoven,” Fransquet said. “Instead, I created sounds that whisper, scratch, and distort, evoking Beethoven like a ghost in today’s chaotic world.”

Shot primarily in the UK, Lord Curzon Ki Haveli blends suspense, satire, and the haunting beauty of classical music. It uses Beethoven not as nostalgia, but as a tool to expose human folly, greed, and irony, a vision that could resonate with audiences across Northeast India, where interest in genre-bending cinema and experimental storytelling is growing.

The film’s soundscape moves away from typical Bollywood musical formats, pushing the boundaries of how music supports story, making it a standout for Indian audiences seeking something new.

With its bold visuals, dark humour, and groundbreaking sound design, Lord Curzon Ki Haveli promises a completely immersive theatrical experience.

The film will release across India, including key cities in Northeast India, on October 10, 2025.

Whether you’re a lover of cinema, classical music, or psychological thrillers, this film may offer a fresh perspective, not just on storytelling, but on how sound can shape the very soul of a movie.