Guwahati: Guwahati recently bore witness to a powerful artistic tribute, not just to a life lived, but to a battle fiercely fought. Darpan Dance Akademi, a leading dance institution, captivated audiences at the Sri Sri Madhavadeva International Auditorium with “Bala – A Musical Ballad.”

This intricate and stimulating production honored the late Birubala Rabha, a Padma Shri recipient revered for her relentless crusade against the horrific practice of witch-hunting and her unwavering commitment to dismantling deeply entrenched superstitions. More than just a performance, “Bala” resonated deeply, highlighting critical issues of social justice and empowerment with profound artistic expression.

The heart of ‘Bala’ lay in the mesmerizing portrayal of its protagonist by Dr. Anjana Moyee Saikia, who not only conceived and choreographed the entire production but also leads Darpan Dance Akademi. Dr. Saikia, a multifaceted and renowned dancer proficient in both Sattriya and Odissi, brought Rabha’s struggles and triumphs to vivid life. The musical ballad’s intricate choreography, exquisite original music, and compelling narrative masterfully depicted Rabha’s relentless fight against the dark shadows of witch-hunting and other societal ills.

The visionary Manik Roy, a prominent theatrical figure, meticulously crafted the screenplay, design, and directorial vision for ‘Bala.’ Roy’s masterful touch ensured that the unyielding essence of Birubala Rabha was vividly manifested through compelling narrative techniques, including the innovative incorporation of puppetry. He skillfully employed the ancient Assamese storytelling tradition of ‘Shruti-Naad Parampara’—an oral tradition where narrative is simultaneously conveyed and represented through music, dance, and drama—to enrich the performance.

‘Bala’ serves as a profound homage to Birubala Rabha’s unwavering resolve and her deep commitment to fostering social change in Assam. It powerfully captures her spirit of determination, highlighting her tireless advocacy for a better society. The production recognizes her persistence in fighting for justice, education, and rights for vulnerable groups, particularly women and children. Rabha’s efforts have significantly raised awareness about critical issues, prompting crucial policy changes and bolstering community support.

The musical ballad also reflects her courageous leadership in activism, often risking personal comfort to champion those most in need. Her impactful work has led to tangible improvements in local conditions, including enhanced access to healthcare and education. ‘Bala’ honors her as a powerful symbol of hope and resilience, serving as a poignant reminder of her sacrifices and unbreakable spirit.

Each movement of the dancers in ‘Bala’ conveyed a deep emotional resonance, mirroring not only the suffering and challenges faced by Rabha and those she championed but also their tenacity and strength in overcoming adversity. Dr. Anjana Moyee Saikia’s choreography notably incorporated unique movements specifically tailored for the puppets, distinguishing them from those used in folk dances and dramatic contexts. Complementing this, Manik Roy infused his script, design, and direction with dramatic elements and poetic devices, striving to enlighten the audience rather than merely entertain.

The musical ballad stands as a vital reminder of the critical importance of awareness and education in breaking the cycle of fear and ignorance that often perpetuates harmful practices. The creatively crafted music of Mandeep Mahanta was brought to life with contributions from Rupjyoti Konwar and Jaynath Deka. Vocal performances were provided by Panchuna Rabha, Bhiolina Boro, and Mandeep Mahanta. The powerful poems featured in the ballad were composed by Debajyoti Sarmah, with lyrics penned by Luit Konwar Rudra Barua and Manik Roy. The evocative lighting design was executed by Tapan Kumar Baruah, while live instrumental music featuring authentic Assamese percussion significantly amplified the dramatic impact of the performance. Dolly Malakar skillfully anchored the event.

The extensive cast of ‘Bala – A Musical Ballad’ included talented performers such as Abhijit Chutia, Kaushik Kishore Hazarika, Karnika Phukon, Tanmoyee Bora, Tamasha Saharia, Bandita Deka, Deekshita Das, Sunita Boro, Bhagyashree Mazumdar, Mriganga Raj Roy, Evan Saikia, Param Das, and Firdoss Amin Choudhury. The event concluded with a heartfelt recognition of Mamoni Sakia, a close friend of Birubala Rabha, and a special honor bestowed upon Komoli Bala, Birubala Rabha’s daughter, by Darpan Dance Akademi.