Bollywood composer Pritam’s office hit by Rs 40 lakh theft

Guwahati: A theft of Rs 40 lakh has been reported from the Mumbai office of Bollywood music composer Pritam Chakraborty, police confirmed on Sunday.

The incident was discovered when the cash, kept in the office by Pritam’s manager Vineet Chheda, went missing.

According to Chheda’s complaint at Malad Police Station, the money was brought in a few days ago for work-related purposes. He received the amount and placed it in the office, where an employee, Ashish Sayal, was present.

Chheda later left for Pritam’s residence to get documents signed. On returning, he found the bag containing the money missing.

Office staff informed him that Sayal had taken the bag, claiming he was delivering it to Pritam’s house. However, when Chheda tried to contact Sayal, his phone was switched off.

Upon visiting Sayal’s residence, Chheda found him missing and immediately reported the matter to the police. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway. Further updates are awaited.