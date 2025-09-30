Guwahati: Deepika Padukone has made headlines recently after stepping away from two major projects, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit and the upcoming sequel to Kalki 2898 AD.

Her decisions reportedly stemmed from creative differences and her insistence on maintaining a healthy work-life balance, including a request for an 8-hour workday.

Sources close to the projects claimed that Deepika sought higher pay for Kalki 2898 AD, along with a shorter work schedule and specific crew accommodations.

Producers reportedly found these terms difficult to meet, eventually leading to her exit.

Earlier this year, similar reports emerged surrounding her withdrawal from Spirit, where she allegedly requested profit-sharing and opted out of delivering dialogues in Telugu.

As the discussions around her choices gained momentum, filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga appeared to take a veiled jab at Deepika in a post on X (formerly Twitter), accusing an unnamed actor of breaching creative trust and calling into question their feminist stance.

While he didn’t name her directly, many interpreted the message as a response to the Spirit fallout.

In the wake of the controversy, Deepika addressed the broader issue through her inclusion in IMDb’s latest report, 25 Years of Indian Cinema (2000–2025).

The analysis, released on Tuesday, highlights her as the fourth most-featured actor in the top five most popular Indian films released annually over the past 25 years, with 10 films featuring her.

Reacting to the recognition, Deepika reflected on the expectations placed on women in the industry.

“When I began my journey, I was told how a woman should shape her career to find success. But I never hesitated to ask questions, disrupt conventions, or take the harder path if it meant challenging the status quo,” she said.

She emphasized that the support from her family, fans, and professional collaborators enabled her to make bold career choices.

“That trust gave me the strength to make decisions that I hope will open doors for those who follow,” Deepika added. “This IMDb recognition reaffirms my belief that integrity and consistency can drive meaningful change.”

Deepika, who recently welcomed a daughter, Dua, with husband Ranveer Singh, has consistently advocated for women to define success on their own terms.

Despite the recent exits, she continues to take on high-profile roles, including her upcoming collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan in King, also starring Suhana Khan.

While her departure from Kalki 2898 AD was confirmed in a formal statement by Vyjayanthi Movies, the production house acknowledged her past contributions and wished her well, stating:

“A film like Kalki 2898 AD requires an extraordinary level of commitment. After careful consideration, we’ve amicably parted ways.”

Amid ongoing debates about workload, compensation, and gender expectations in cinema, Deepika Padukone’s stance has reignited crucial conversations about professionalism, respect, and the evolving role of women in the Indian film industry.