Guwahati: Bollywood musicians Vishal Dadlani and Shreya Ghoshal will pay a heartfelt tribute to the late singer Zubeen Garg on an upcoming episode of Indian Idol 16.

Sony Entertainment Television shared a video on Instagram featuring the two artists interacting with a talented contestant from Assam, ahead of the new season’s premiere.

During the interaction, Vishal Dadlani praised Zubeen Garg, calling him one of India’s greatest musical stars.

“Zubeen is one of the biggest stars ever born in India. Losing him, especially as an Assamese, is a significant loss,” Vishal said. “He was truly one of the greatest of all time.”

Shreya Ghoshal joined the contestant to perform Zubeen’s popular Assamese song “Mayabini,” while she and Vishal later sang his hit track “Jaane Kya” from the 2006 film Pyaar Ke Side Effects. The tribute concluded with Vishal saying, “Zubeen forever.”

Sony TV’s post invited viewers to watch the tribute on Indian Idol 16, airing from October 18, every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm.