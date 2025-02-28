Kangana Ranaut resolves defamation case with Javed Akhtar

Guwahati: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut announced on February 28, 2025, that she has resolved the defamation case filed against her by veteran screenwriter-lyricist Javed Akhtar through mediation.

Ranaut shared a photo with Akhtar on Instagram, describing him as “kind and gracious” during the mediation process.

The case stemmed from Akhtar’s claim that Ranaut defamed him by involving his name in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death during a 2020 interview.

In response, Ranaut filed a counter-complaint in 2021, accusing Akhtar of criminal intimidation and insulting her modesty, alleging an incident during a 2016 meeting at Akhtar’s residence.

While Ranaut confirmed the resolution, Akhtar has yet to comment on the matter. As part of the agreement, Akhtar also agreed to write songs for Ranaut’s upcoming directorial.

