Malayalam actor Vishnu Prasad passes away at 49

Popular Malayalam television actor Vishnu Prasad passed away early Friday morning, May 2, 2025, at a private hospital in Kochi. He was 49.

According to the Public Relations wing at Aster Medcity Hospital, Vishnu had been undergoing treatment for liver-related ailments and was awaiting a liver transplant. He passed away at around 1:09 a.m.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

His family, along with members of the Association of Malayalam Television Artists, had been working to arrange the transplant.

Vishnu Prasad was well-known for his villainous roles in both television and cinema.

In addition to appearing in numerous Malayalam TV serials, he acted in several films, including Kaasi, Kaiyethum Doorathu, Lion, Runway, Mampazhakaalam, Ben Johnson, and Lokanathan IAS.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!