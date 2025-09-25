Guwahati: The Delhi High Court recently ordered Priya Kapur, widow of late businessman Sunjay Kapur, to disclose details of his assets.

Priya requested permission on Thursday to submit the information in a sealed envelope with a confidentiality clause.

Justice Jyoti Singh raised concerns that this might make it difficult for other parties to verify the disclosed assets.

The court sought legal precedents to support such a request, while Priya’s lawyer suggested a possible solution that could work for all parties involved.

Sunjay’s children from his second marriage to actress Karisma Kapoor, Samaira and Kiaan, opposed the request.

They argued that the bank accounts might have been emptied and insisted that property details should be made public.

They also questioned how they would verify any transactions under confidentiality.

Justice Singh expressed similar concerns, stating, “It’s problematic because the plaintiffs have the right to question the disclosed assets. How can they verify them if bound by a confidentiality clause?”

Samaira and Kiaan are also seeking a share of Sunjay’s estate in a partition suit, questioning the authenticity of his will, which includes Priya’s request.

Priya’s lawyer, Senior Advocate Shyel Trehan, argued that while they don’t oppose disclosure, sensitive financial details could raise cybersecurity issues and highlighted the media attention surrounding the case.

Justice Singh asked for clarification on how much of the information would be sealed and whether the court had ever made such an order before.

Trehan noted that such orders are sometimes used in commercial cases.

Senior Advocate Amit Sibal, representing Sunjay’s mother Rani Kapur, requested a copy of the will and opposed the confidentiality clause, arguing that Rani should be allowed to independently verify the will, and forensic testing would not be possible if it were kept confidential.

The court will hear the case again on Friday.