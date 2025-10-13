Guwahati: Actress Saiyami Kher is currently busy shooting in Kochi for her upcoming film Haiwaan, alongside Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan.

Celebrated filmmaker Priyadarshan directs the film, marking yet another milestone in Saiyami’s career as she collaborates with one of Indian cinema’s most iconic directors.

Sharing her excitement, Saiyami said, “Working with Priyadarshan sir feels surreal. His body of work has played a huge role in Indian cinema, and growing up, I watched and admired his films. Being on his set now as an actor feels really special. I feel truly fortunate to have worked with some of the finest directors in our country, Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra, Anurag Kashyap, Neeraj Pandey, R. Balki, Rahul Dholakia, and now Priyadarshan sir. Each of them has taught me so much, and I’ve grown not only as an actor but also as a person. I feel blessed that such incredible storytellers have shaped my journey.”

“Shooting in Kochi has been a beautiful experience. Being on set with Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, who bring immense energy, discipline, and camaraderie, has been an absolute joyride. Projects like these remind me why I fell in love with cinema in the first place,” she added.

Haiwaan ranks among the most anticipated projects of the year, bringing together powerhouse performers and a director known for his mastery of both comedy and drama. With Priyadarshan’s vision and a stellar cast, the film promises to deliver a compelling cinematic experience.